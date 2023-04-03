Also, the bank's CASA deposits came in at ₹8,360 billion as of March 31, 2023, a growth of around 11.3% over ₹ 7,510 billion as of March 31, 2022, and a growth of around 9.6% over ₹ 7,630 billion as of December 31, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}