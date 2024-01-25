HDFC Bank sees return on equity rebounding to pre-merger level in 4-5 years: Report
HDFC Bank’s return on equity was above 17% before the merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC), but it has since declined to 15.8% as of December-end.
HDFC Bank will take 4-5 years to fully digest its merger with its parent but expects to restore a key financial metric to pre-merger levels at the end of that period, two sources told Reuters.
