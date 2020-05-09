HDFC Bank's arm, HDB Financial Services, sacks several staff during lockdown

HDB Financial Services Ltd, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of private sector lender HDFC Bank has asked several employees across the country to quit during the ongoing covid-19 lockdown, according to employees who were told to leave.

Mint spoke to three such employees who have been asked to leave immediately between 5-8 May and another employee who is being asked to resign or be sacked. A clutch of HDB’s sacked employees took to Twitter about the treatment meted out to them and while some of them said the number could be as high as 5,000, Mint could not independently verify it.

An email sent to HDB Financial Services Ltd seeking comments on the story remained unanswered. We will update the story as and when they respond.

A 28-year-old operations executive from Noida said he received a call from his superior and from the human resources department on 7 May informing him that he need not come to office from the next day.

“I was in office when I received a call and that was the end of my employment. The HR told me that my performance was not satisfactory. However, I had four branches under me which were performing quite well. I was told that I would get two months of salary along with my full and final settlement," said the employee from Noida.

The lender offers secured and unsecured loans to customers and has more than 1,400 branches spread across 24 states and three union territories, according to its website. Its page on LinkedIn showed it has over 64,000 “dedicated employees working & growing with us across different functional verticals".

The sudden state of unemployment amidst the ongoing covid-19 pandemic has put them in a spot. Another employee from Vadodara said that he and 14 other people of his branch were sacked on 8 May via a WhatsApp message on their internal group. “Now, I am sharing the list of employees who will not be a part of HDB Financial Services by tomorrow or today is the last day for them," said a message on the group in Vadodara. Mint has reviewed a copy of the screenshot. The employee from Vadodara was a senior sales executive at HDB and said the company attributed no reason to this decision.

“Where will I find a job now that everything is shut?" asked the senior sales executive quoted above.

As on 31 March, HDFC Bank held 95.3% stake in HDB Financial Services Ltd. It reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,280 crore in the March quarter of FY20, up 15.5% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. The non-bank financier’s consolidated advances grew 20.1% to ₹1.04 trillion in Q4 FY20.

A 33-year-old employee from Lucknow said he was a senior sales manager and was an employee for over two years, till he was sacked on a phone call on 5 May.

“I was told it was a performance issue which I choose not to believe as I was promoted twice in the last two years. We were working from home during this lockdown and I got a call from my superior and HR who said I have lost my job. It was all so sudden that I did not get time to react and do not know where to look for a job," said the employee from Lucknow.

Share Via