 2 min read 05 Jun 2023, 07:28 PM IST Edited By Tamal Nandi

After an HDFC Bank senior executive was seen shouting at his employees for not meeting targets, HDFC Bank responded and wrote on social media, ‘this bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary inquiry into the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended’

In what is seen as a classic case of toxic work environment, a top executive from HDFC Bank was seen abusing his colleagues during an online meeting. The video went viral on social media and netizens started to call out the harsh working environment in corporate India to meet deadlines and targets. In the video,  it can be clearly seen the top executive is using abusive language toward his juniors during the meeting. The senior official was seen hurling verbal abuse and public humiliation of his juniors

"How many saving and current accounts have you opened in the last two days. Tell me," the now-suspended senior executive is seen asking his juniors in the video. The official also shouted at another employee and said,"You were supposed to open 15, you have opened 5."

The video was shared on Twitter by a user and to which the HDFC Bank has responded and wrote,"Hi Sara, this bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary inquiry into the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank. We at HDFC Bank have a zero tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect," said Ajay, Service Manager on Twitter.

A user on Twitter wrote," asking his junior to sell 75 insurance policies in a day.Is this why these bank employees missell us policies and investment products?"

 

However, the incident has once again oopen the debate on India Inc's work environment. one user wrote,"they are not normal employees, He is yelling at Branch Managers of different branches under his Cluster . This is a daily event when I was there too. Nothing surprising. The complete management is like this only."

Another user wrote,"In Corporate everyone has to go through Pressure and Challenging times sometimes it becomes a question on Job Security but screaming and using irrelevant and Irresponsible language should not be there and honourable sir is a CA and Vp(Highly qualified). He must apologise."

