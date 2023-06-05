HDFC Bank suspends top official after video of him abusing colleagues during online meet went viral |Watch2 min read 05 Jun 2023, 07:28 PM IST
After an HDFC Bank senior executive was seen shouting at his employees for not meeting targets, HDFC Bank responded and wrote on social media, ‘this bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary inquiry into the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended’
In what is seen as a classic case of toxic work environment, a top executive from HDFC Bank was seen abusing his colleagues during an online meeting. The video went viral on social media and netizens started to call out the harsh working environment in corporate India to meet deadlines and targets. In the video, it can be clearly seen the top executive is using abusive language toward his juniors during the meeting. The senior official was seen hurling verbal abuse and public humiliation of his juniors
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×