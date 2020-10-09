HDFC Bank takes ‘Festive Treats 2.0’ to rural India via 1.2 lakh VLEs

Speaking to the VLEs about the launch of Festive Treats, Smita Bhagat, Country Head, Government and Institutional Business, E-Commerce and Start-ups, HDFC Bank said, “60% of India lives in semi urban and rural areas and we have been increasingly reaching out to them through our network. Through our partnership with CSC SPV we were able to reach so many people in these markets last year and I congratulate the VLEs for the tremendous success in the previous edition of Festive Treas. With them as our partners, we have been able to go deeper into the hinterland and take banking products to rural India. We hope to continue growing together."