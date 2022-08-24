HDFC Bank ties up with Tata Neu to launch two new rewarding credit cards

The Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card is expected to delight customers with its simple yet powerful rewards program. Here, customers would be able to use NeuCoins earned to make purchases across categories ranging from electronics, fashion, travel, hospitality, groceries, and pharmacy on Tata Neu and across all partner brands (online and in-store), giving them the flexibility and incentive to transact on Tata Neu ecosystem. Cardholders can also avail of complimentary lounge access across airports in India and overseas.