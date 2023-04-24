HDFC Bank to acquire 20% or more in Griha Pte, gets Singapore regulatory nod2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:33 PM IST
- Griha Pte, founded in 2012, is a private equity fund manager headquartered in Singapore and registered with MAS. The entity is a foreign step-down subsidiary of the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).
HDFC Bank on Monday announced that it to acquire a 20 per cent or more stake in Griha Pte, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Investments, after it has received regulatory clearance from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
