HDFC Bank to acquire 7.75% stake in fintech start-up Mintoak

“We wish to inform you that HDFC Bank Limited has executed agreements on December 13, 2022 to subscribe to 21,471 fully paid up Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (“CCPS") of face value of ₹20 each at a premium of ₹9,711 for an aggregate consideration of ₹9,731 per CCPS to be issued by Mintoak Innovations Private Limited and to purchase 10,538 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹9,721 for an aggregate consideration of ₹9,731 per Equity Share from certain existing shareholders of Mintoak," HDFC Bank informed via a regulatory filing.