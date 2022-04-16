The board of directors of HDFC Bank will be considering the proposal for a dividend on equity shares for the financial year ending March 31, 2022, next week.

The bank's board is scheduled to meet on April 23.

In its regulatory filing today, HDFC Bank said, "We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank") shall be held on April 23, 2022, to inter alia consider a proposal for a recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2022."

Further, HDFC Bank said that the " trading window for dealing in securities of the Bank, which has been closed since March 25, 2022, will continue to remain closed till April 25, 2022, for the designated employees, directors etc. pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Bank’s Share Dealing Code."

On Saturday, HDFC Bank announced its financial performance for the quarter ending March 2022.

During Q4FY22, HDFC Bank earned a net profit of ₹10,055.2 crore on a standalone basis with a growth of a whopping 22.8% yoy. The bank's net interest income which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, stood at ₹18,872.7 crore in the quarter under review up by 10.2% from ₹17,120.2 crore for the same quarter last year.