HDFC Bank to consider raising up to 50,000 cr via bonds

HDFC Bank on Wednesday informed the stock exchanges that its board will consider a proposal for raising up to ₹50,000 crore over the next 12 months, along with approving financial results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank's board is scheduled to meet on 16 April to consider and approve the financial results for the March quarter and financial year 2021-22.

HDFC Bank's board is scheduled to meet on 16 April to consider and approve the financial results for the March quarter and financial year 2021-22.

"The Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long Term Bonds (Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing) up to total amount of Rs. 50,000 crores over the period of next twelve months through private placement mode," HDFC Bank said in a filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, HDFC Bank shares closed nearly 4% lower at ₹1,550 apiece on NSE.

The proposal comes just days after it announced a mega merger with its parent HDFC Ltd in an all-stock deal.

Stocks of HDFC twins witnessed a heavy selling pressure over the last two days amid profit booking at higher valuations, and ended up as the top losers on both the benchmark indices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be wholly owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41% of the bank.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around ₹18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24, subject to regulatory approvals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If it clears the hurdles to a deal, HDFC Bank will shrink the gap in size with state-run lender and bigger rival State Bank of India, and pull further away from peers such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.