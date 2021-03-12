HDFC Bank to cover Covid-19 vaccination cost of employees, kin

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank on Friday announced that it will bear the cost of Covid-19 vaccination of over 1 lakh employees and their immediate families. The bank said that it will reimburse the vaccination cost for the two mandated doses.

"And we are thankful to them for their dedication. For their health and safety, we are ensuring that our employees and their dependent family members are inoculated and protected from Covid19," Bhat further said.

Several companies, including Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company and ReNew Power have already announced that they would cover the vaccine cost for their employees and their family members.

Infosys co-founders N R Narayana Murthy and Kris Gopalakrishnan, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak, are among the business leaders who have received the vaccination.

People above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities are being immunised in the second phase of nationwide vaccination that started on March 1.

Vinay Razdan, Group Head – HR, HDFC Bank, said, "We have followed all government-mandated guidelines to ensure a safe working environment for our employees and customers at our offices and bank branches."

HDFC Bank took several measures to ensure well-being of employees during the lockdown, through tie-ups with leading healthcare providers and medical practitioners. Apart from maintaining stringent safety protocols at branches and offices, the Bank also worked in ensuring psychological wellbeing of its employees and their family members through various online initiatives.

