HDFC Bank to divest 3.21% stake in Lentra AI by Dec-end

HDFC Bank has executed an agreement to sell a 3.21% stake held in Lentra AI (Lentra) aggregating to nearly ₹54.16 crore. This would be a partial divestment of the bank in Lentra. The transaction is expected to be completed by December 2022 end. Lentra is in the business of designing, developing, licensing and implementation of software products for the financial services sector.

