HDFC Bank to hold 28th annual general meeting on 16 July. Here's what to expect

Price Waterhouse & Affiliates are cumulatively more than 100 years old in India and have offices in IO cities in India - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi, and Jamshedpur. Price Waterhouse LLP has 65 partners as of March 31, 2022, having years of experience in auditing clients across various sectors including clients in the Banking and Financial Service sectors and more than 150 qualified professionals.