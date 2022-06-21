HDFC Bank is planning to launch its products and services including a new payments platform under Digital 2.0 in the next few quarters. The bank is partnering with a new-age start-up for moving out from its existing core banking platform and to co-create new core banking modules. HDFC Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan in the annual report FY22 said the bank is creating new-age solutions through Digital Factory.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}