For merger, HDFC Bank to raise 2.7 trillion

Indian rules bar banks from having any borrowing on their balance sheet from any other bank, prompting HDFC Bank to raise funds to repay the loans taken by its home financier parent. HDFC Ltd, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), borrowed from other banks to lend to homebuyers. But, after the merger with HDFC Bank, such borrowings cannot remain on the bank’s balance sheet. Of around ₹5 trillion borrowings in HDFC Ltd’s books, at least ₹2.2 trillion are from various banks.