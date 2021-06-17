MUMBAI: India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, said on Thursday that it will refund commissions to auto loan customers who had “availed of" a bundled GPS device between FY14 to FY20.

Mint had reported on 20 July 2020 that car loan customers of HDFC Bank were forced to purchase a vehicle tracking device in a possible breach of guidelines prohibiting banks from non-financial businesses. HDFC Bank executives, Mint had reported, pushed auto loan customers to buy GPS devices costing ₹18,000-19,500 from 2015 to December 2019. The device in question was sold by Trackpoint GPS, a Mumbai-based firm.

“The refund will be credited to the customer’s repayment bank account as registered with the bank," the bank said in a newspaper advertisement.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month imposed a ₹10 crore fine on the private sector lender for selling vehicle-tracking devices to its auto loan customers. RBI said that the decision was taken after an examination of documents pertaining to allegations of improper lending practices in its vehicle-financing operations.

Aditya Puri, the then managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank, had told shareholders at the annual general meeting that after receiving a whistleblower complaint, the bank conducted an internal investigation into the car loan business and took disciplinary action against employees who were found to have been involved in “personal misconduct".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.