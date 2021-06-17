Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >HDFC Bank to refund GPS device commission to auto loan customers

HDFC Bank to refund GPS device commission to auto loan customers

Premium
HDFC Bank executives pushed auto loan customers to buy GPS devices costing 18,000-19,500 from 2015 to December 2019.
1 min read . 08:59 AM IST Shayan Ghosh

  • India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, said on Thursday that it will refund commissions to auto loan customers who had “availed of” a bundled GPS device between FY14 to FY20

MUMBAI: India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, said on Thursday that it will refund commissions to auto loan customers who had “availed of" a bundled GPS device between FY14 to FY20.

MUMBAI: India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, said on Thursday that it will refund commissions to auto loan customers who had “availed of" a bundled GPS device between FY14 to FY20.

Mint had reported on 20 July 2020 that car loan customers of HDFC Bank were forced to purchase a vehicle tracking device in a possible breach of guidelines prohibiting banks from non-financial businesses. HDFC Bank executives, Mint had reported, pushed auto loan customers to buy GPS devices costing 18,000-19,500 from 2015 to December 2019. The device in question was sold by Trackpoint GPS, a Mumbai-based firm.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Mint had reported on 20 July 2020 that car loan customers of HDFC Bank were forced to purchase a vehicle tracking device in a possible breach of guidelines prohibiting banks from non-financial businesses. HDFC Bank executives, Mint had reported, pushed auto loan customers to buy GPS devices costing 18,000-19,500 from 2015 to December 2019. The device in question was sold by Trackpoint GPS, a Mumbai-based firm.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“The refund will be credited to the customer’s repayment bank account as registered with the bank," the bank said in a newspaper advertisement.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month imposed a 10 crore fine on the private sector lender for selling vehicle-tracking devices to its auto loan customers. RBI said that the decision was taken after an examination of documents pertaining to allegations of improper lending practices in its vehicle-financing operations.

Aditya Puri, the then managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank, had told shareholders at the annual general meeting that after receiving a whistleblower complaint, the bank conducted an internal investigation into the car loan business and took disciplinary action against employees who were found to have been involved in “personal misconduct".

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!