HDFC Bank to reimburse covid-19 vaccine cost for employees, kin

MUMBAI: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday said it will reimburse the inoculation cost for over 1,00,000 employees of the bank and their immediate family members against coronavirus.

HDFC Bank’s announcement comes a couple of days after its peer ICICI Bank said it will reimburse the cost of two-dose covid-19 vaccines. Vaccines administered at government health facilities are free, while private facilities can charge up to Rs250 per dose.

With this, HDFC Bank also joins corporates such as Infosys Ltd and consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc, which have decided to foot vaccination bills for their employees in India, and Reliance Industries Ltd, which will cover the cost of vaccination for all its employees, their spouses, children and parents.

Vinay Razdan, group head of human resources at HDFC Bank said the lender has followed all government-mandated guidelines to ensure a safe working environment for its employees and customers at offices and bank branches.

“Our employees have shown exemplary perseverance, professionalism and dedication to serve millions of customers. Covering the cost of vaccination for our employees and their dependent family members is a small gesture from the organisation to express our gratitude to our employees," said Razdan.

