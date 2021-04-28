HDFC Bank to upgrade its credit card business

According to Murali Nair, president of banking business at Zeta, the company recommends that banks first transfer their credit card platform onto their digital platform before moving their entire product portfolio to the cloud. “We would tell them that you launch a modern credit card experience for the millennial customer in the first instance so it gives them the ability to test our systems for scalability and get comfortable with the way our system works. Then we say, now you start shifting your existing customers on your old stacks into the new data stack, so it’s a two-step approach that we follow with banks," said Nair. “This can be either done through a new app or new APIs (application programming interfaces) embedded in the existing app. But the latter could impact the experience customers used to certain functionalities," he explained.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}