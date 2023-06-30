HDFC to vault into ranks of world’s most valuable banks after merger3 min read 30 Jun 2023, 08:52 AM IST
HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp have completed a merger, creating a new Indian banking giant valued at $172bn.
A homegrown Indian company will for the first time rank among the world’s most valuable banks after completing a merger, marking a new challenger to the largest American and Chinese lenders occupying the coveted top spots.
