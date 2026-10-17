HDFC Bank's Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha seeks to quit on December 31; details here

HDFC Bank's deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha has sought to step down from his position at the bank, effective December 31, 2026, the lender said in an exchange filing on Saturday.
“The GNRC and the Board of Directors, at their respective meetings held on October 16, 2026 and October 17, 2026, respected the decision of Mr. Bharucha and accepted his request to be forwarded to the Reserve Bank of India for approval,” said the bank in its filing.
India's largest private sector lender is in the midst of a leadership transition. Earlier this month, HDFC Bank appointed ICICI Bank veteran Anup Bagchi as its managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
(More to come)