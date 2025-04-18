Companies
HDFC Bank's head of human resources on his way out
SummaryVinay Razdan, group head of human resources and chief human resources officer, has been with HDFC Bank since October 2018.
MUMBAI : The chief human resources officer of India’s largest private sector lender is leaving after nearly seven years at the bank, according to three people aware of the development.
