HDFC Bank's head of human resources on his way out

Attrition has been a pain point for private sector banks, although it has declined since FY24. HDFC Bank saw an attrition rate of 34.15% in FY23, which dropped to 26.9% in FY24. Mint reported on 9 April that top private sector banks expect the trend of slowing attrition from FY24 to spill over to the just-concluded fiscal (FY25). This could also mean slower hiring in the current financial year as fewer fresh positions open for new talent.