HDFC Bank’s new credit card rules to take effect from August 1 — late fee revised; rent, utility payments to cost more

HDFC Bank, the biggest private sector bank in India, has revised its terms and conditions for credit card holders. The new rules will take effect from August 1, 2024.

The revised rules are:

1% charge in rental transactions using third-party payment apps The rental transactions made through third-party payment apps such as PayTM, CRED, MobiKwik, and Cheq will be charged 1 per cent fee on the transaction amount. The payments are capped at ₹3,000 per transaction.

1% charge on utility transactions above ₹ 50,000 Transactions below ₹50,000 will not attract any additional fees. However, for transactions above ₹50,000, a 1 per cent fee will be incurred. There is a cap of ₹3,000 per transaction. Insurance transactions are, however, exempted from these fees.

1% charge on fuel transactions above ₹ 15,000 There will be no additional fees for transactions below ₹15,000. For transactions exceeding ₹15,000, a 1 per cent fee will be charged on the entire amount. There is a cap of ₹3,000 per transaction.

1% charge on educational transactions made by third party apps Transactions made directly through college or school websites and their POS machines will be fee -free.Transactions made by third party apps such CRED, PayTM will incur 1% fee. A cap of ₹3000 per transaction will be applicable. International educational payments are excluded from this charge.

3.5% charge on international transactions For all the international or cross currency transactions , a markup fee of 3.5% will be levied.

Revised late payment charges.

The late payment fee structure has been revised ranging from ₹100 to ₹300 based on outstanding amounts.

Fees on redeeming rewards A redemption fee of ₹50 will be charged on customers redeeming rewards on statement credit or cashback.

3.75% Finance charge for outstanding balance Customers using revolving credit facilities will be charged of 3.75% per month. It will be applicable from the transaction date until the outstanding balance is fully paid.

Easy-EMI processing fee of upto ₹ 299 For availing Easy-EMI option at any online or offline store, customers will incur an EMI processing fee of up to ₹299.