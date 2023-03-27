The board of directors of NBFC giant HDFC on Monday approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth ₹57,000 crore on a private placement basis. Also, the board gave a go-ahead on increasing the company's overall borrowing powers to ₹6.50 lakh crore. On the back of its strong fundamentals, HDFC has emerged as one of the most consistently performing companies in the NBFC space. These capital fundraising is seen as a positive move.

