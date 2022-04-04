HDFC, HDFC Bank to merge. What shareholders should know in 10 points

HDFC, HDFC Bank to merge. What shareholders should know in 10 points1 min read . 11:00 AM IST
- Post the merger, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC Limited will own 41% of HDFC Bank
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Limited on Monday announced that its board at its meeting held today has approved a composite scheme of amalgamation, for the merger of into and with HDFC Limited into HDFC Bank, and their respective shareholders and creditors.
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Limited on Monday announced that its board at its meeting held today has approved a composite scheme of amalgamation, for the merger of into and with HDFC Limited into HDFC Bank, and their respective shareholders and creditors.
Shares of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank surged over 15% respectively on the BSE in Monday's early trading session after the merger announcement, lifting the indices higher.
Shares of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank surged over 15% respectively on the BSE in Monday's early trading session after the merger announcement, lifting the indices higher.
HDFC, HDFC Bank merger details in 10 points -
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!