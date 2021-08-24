HDFC Capital to invest 150 crore in Eldeco’s plotted projects

Vipul Roongta, MD and CEO of HDFC Capital Advisors said, “Our endeavour is to act as an enabler to the growth of affordable and mid-income housing in the country. Through our partnership with Eldeco Group, we will focus on meeting the increasing demand for high-quality low-rise and plotted development at affordable prices. This is in line with HDFC Capital’s strategy of partnering with top-rated developers to increase the supply of affordable and mid-income housing in India while ensuring quality and timely construction."