Secondly, Keki says that HDFC will have the benefit of the distribution in the entire over 6,500 branches of HDFC Bank. He said, "Today, all the branches of HDFC Bank do not distribute sourced housing loans. Because, we wanted the bank to source loans on those locations where we had our nearby offices as we wanted to be in touch with customers, meet with the customer, etc. But now that will not be necessary."