This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On April 4, HDFC Bank announced that parent HDFC will merge with the bank to enable seamless delivery of home loans and leverage on the large base of over 68 million customers of HDFC Bank and inter alia improve the pace of credit growth in the economy.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Keki Mistry, CEO of HDFC said the combined merger of the company with subsidiary HDFC Bank will benefit the economy massively. Keki on Friday highlighted key details of the HDFC twins merger, the drop in their shares, and the benefit for the long term.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Keki Mistry, CEO of HDFC said the combined merger of the company with subsidiary HDFC Bank will benefit the economy massively. Keki on Friday highlighted key details of the HDFC twins merger, the drop in their shares, and the benefit for the long term.
Keki was talking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave earlier today.
Keki was talking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave earlier today.
On the recent drop in HDFC Bank and HDFC shares after the merger announcement, he said the drop in shares is "very very short term".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said, "We have not been able to communicate very clearly and in an articulate manner the merits of the merger because of the fact that we all have our results," adding, "our result will be in another eight days or nine days time."
During the results, Keki stated that "a lot you cannot speak about." And hence, he said that during the merger, "we were not able to communicate as much as we would have liked to."
However, Keki also pointed out the peak rally in both HDFC and HDFC Bank shares during the day the merger was announced.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"You must also remember the day the merger was announced the stock price shot up dramatically," Keki added. Thereby, he suggests that the downfall in HDFC twin shares to be compared not from the peak level post-merger but instead before the development was announced.
Keki revealed that they have been working on the merger plan for probably two to two and half months. He said, but there were very limited people being involved in the discussion.
Talking about the reason behind the merger, Keki said, "The strength of the combined balance sheet will be so huge, it's going to be a massive benefit for the economy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Explaining how the merger benefits shareholders of both companies, Keki said, "Firstly HDFC is a housing finance company and it obviously has a higher cost of funds than banks. When we move into a banking structure, the total cost of funds of HDFC itself will come down - which means money will be available at the lower rate, cheaper rate, to fund the mortgage business."
Secondly, Keki says that HDFC will have the benefit of the distribution in the entire over 6,500 branches of HDFC Bank. He said, "Today, all the branches of HDFC Bank do not distribute sourced housing loans. Because, we wanted the bank to source loans on those locations where we had our nearby offices as we wanted to be in touch with customers, meet with the customer, etc. But now that will not be necessary."
Thirdly, Keki said, all banks are into mortgages, but not every bank has been successful in doing housing loans but HDFC Bank has. We have had more than 15% to 16% average CAGR growth in retail housing loans. We managed this growth with total loan losses in the individual book which has been close to 2 basis points."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, Keki said. "we have the lowest operating cost structure in a retail financial institution at about 8.1% which is a cost-income ratio," adding that the" cost-income ratio of banks is much higher."
"So in the merged entity the combined cost-income ratio comes down," Keki added.
Pointing out the benefits of cross-selling, Keki said, "so today, when we look into our customer base, nearly 70% of our customers do not bank with HDFC Bank instead some other bank. A lot of them have a sense of well-being for HDFC because we have enabled them to buy houses into a single largest possession. Generally, most of them have been happy with our services and so on."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"So if we go to these people and say look we are one entity and why don't you shift your entire banking relationship to HDFC," Keki believes the combined entity will drive the customer base.
On April 4, HDFC Bank announced that parent HDFC will merge with the bank to enable seamless delivery of home loans and leverage on the large base of over 68 million customers of HDFC Bank and inter alia improve the pace of credit growth in the economy. The proposed transaction is to create a large balance sheet and net worth that would allow a greater flow of credit into the economy. It will also enable the underwriting of larger ticket loans, including infrastructure loans, an urgent need of the country.
HDFC is set to announce its financial performance on May 2. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank has already announced its Q4FY22 result earlier this month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
HDFC Bank posted a standalone net profit of ₹10,055.2 crore for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22) period, rising by a whopping 22.8% yoy. Net interest income (NII) in Q4FY22 stood at ₹18,872.7 crore rising by 10.2% yoy. While core net interest margin came in at 4% on total assets, and 4.2% based on interest-earning assets.
As of March 31, 2022, HDFC Bank’s distribution network was at 6,342 branches and 18,130 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,188 cities / towns as against 5,608 branches and 16,087 ATMs / CDMs across 2,902 cities / towns as of March 31, 2021. 50% of our branches are in semi-urban and rural areas.
However, HDFC has announced provisional data of its loan, investments, and gross income for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Q4FY22, HDFC assigned individual loans amounting to ₹8,367 crore compared to ₹7,503 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year - registering a growth of more than 11.5% yoy. Meanwhile, individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to ₹28,455 crore (PY: ₹18,980 crore). Also, HDFC has assigned ₹1,500 crore of standard, non-individual loans during the quarter under review.