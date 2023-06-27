HDFC clarifies on tentative dates for completion of merger with HDFC Bank; here's what NBFC said2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 09:29 PM IST
HDFC has clarified that the tentative dates for its merger with HDFC Bank, reported as 1 July 2023 for the effective date and 13 July 2023 for the record date, are subject to completion of certain formalities beyond its control.
HDFC Bank-HDFC merger: NBFC giant HDFC on Tuesday clarified on media reports about the tentative dates for the completion of its merger with HDFC Bank. Investors were high-spirited in the share prices of HDFC Bank and HDFC today after the latest updates on the proposed amalgamation.
