HDFC Bank-HDFC merger: NBFC giant HDFC on Tuesday clarified on media reports about the tentative dates for the completion of its merger with HDFC Bank. Investors were high-spirited in the share prices of HDFC Bank and HDFC today after the latest updates on the proposed amalgamation.

Many media reports took rounds referring to the press interaction of HDFC's chairman Deepak Parekh wherein the tentative effective date of the scheme was said as July 1, 2023, and the tentative 'record date' for determining the shareholders of HDFC who would be allotted equity shares of HDFC Bank as per the exchange ratio as July 13, 2023.

To which, HDFC said, "We wish to clarify that both, HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank are working towards completing all the necessary formalities for completion of the Proposed Amalgamation as per the aforesaid tentative dates."

However, the NBFC also added, "Please note that the above dates are tentative and are subject to completion of certain formalities including those which are beyond the control of HDFC Limited or HDFC Bank."

"Once the board of directors of HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank decide on the Effective Date of the Scheme as well as the Record Date, the same would be intimated to stock exchanges in accordance with applicable regulations," HDFC said.

Under the scheme, HDFC shareholders will receive 42 shares of HDFC Bank having a face value of Re 1 each for 25 shares of HDFC having a face value of ₹2 each. Further, HDFC's shareholding in HDFC Bank will be extinguished as per the scheme of amalgamation.

Post the merger, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41% of the former.

Also, Deepak Parekh will step down from his position on 30 June following the merger.

HDFC Bank-HDFC's merger has received no objection or approval letters from various regulators including stock exchanges, RBI, SEBI, CCI, and NCLT Mumbai bench.

The proposed merger is to create a large balance sheet and net worth that would allow a greater flow of credit into the economy. It will also enable the underwriting of larger ticket loans, including infrastructure loans, an urgent need of the country.

After FY23 earnings, HDFC Bank's MD Sashidhar Jagdishan in the analysts' meeting said that the management plans to maintain a 3.7-3.8% net interest margin post-merger (pretty much the same as the last reported standalone margin). Also, the management aims to hold CASA of around 40% post-merger and achieve RoA of 2% on day zero of the merger, as per BNP Paribas report.

On Tuesday, HDFC's share price closed at ₹2762.50 apiece, up by ₹43.15 or 1.59% on BSE. Also, HDFC Bank's shares ended at ₹1658 apiece, higher by ₹22.60 or 1.38%.