HDFC ERGO launches digital customer rewards programme VAULT
- HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd. and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of Germany's Munich RE Group
NEW DELHI: HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. has launched a digital customer engagement and rewards programme - VAULT.
“Under this programme, the insurer will incentivise its Optima Restore Health insurance customers by way of reward points for performing certain activities like staying insured under the policy for more than two years, holding two active HDFC ERGO retail policies, interacting digitally, using the cashless network of healthcare providers, etc. These reward points, equivalent to cash, can be redeemed against a wide range of wellness offers like pharmacy vouchers, doctor consultations, etc; or can be used for social causes or buying insurance products," as per a press release by HDFC ERGO.
Ravi Vishwanath, President – Accident & Health Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, “The Regulatory Sandbox gives us the impetus we need to innovate and introduce new and unique offerings for our customers. We believe that with VAULT, the relationship with our policyholders will go beyond the traditional transactional mode and help us provide more value to them. While it will pave the way to deeper engagement, it will facilitate reaching out to many new such customers who are keen to associate with an insurer who nurtures and values its customers’ loyalty".
HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd. and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of Germany's Munich RE Group. HDFC ERGO is a private sector non-life insurance company.
