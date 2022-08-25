HDFC ERGO launches one-stop-solution portal for electric vehicles

The platform hosts end-to-end information on this emerging segment, and will cater to all those who have either purchased an EV, or are planning to buy one, or want to make an earning out of the booming EV space
NEW DELHI: HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company has launched ‘All Things EV,’ the country’s first one-stop-solution portal for electric vehicles (EVs). In line with the government’s push for electric mobility, this initiative caters to the needs of existing & potential EV users.
The platform - www.allthingsev.io - hosts end-to-end information on this emerging segment, and will cater to all those who have either purchased an EV or are planning to buy one, or want to make an earning out of the booming EV space. It will help existing users with information on charging stations, locations of charging stations along a route for intercity commute, and content EV maintenance. Potential buyers can get information on EV options available in India, along with the cost of ownership and subsidies offered. Anyone looking to set up charging stations can also find out available options and associated cost and profitability metrics.
Parthanil Ghosh, President – Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, said, “As an insurer who is committed to the sustainability goals under various climate protocols, we recognize our responsibility in supporting India’s aspirational EV roadmap to ensure a greener and sustainable future for ourselves. A supportive policy environment, increasing customer awareness of green technology, availability of electric vehicle models across the value chain along with improved charging infrastructure, has poised the Indian EV market for significant growth in the next few years. Through ‘All Things EV,‘ India’s first EV ecosystem, we aim to provide a one-stop shop solution to all the required information related to Electric Vehicles for all existing EV users or prospective customers which we believe will contribute toward faster adoption of this environment-friendly mobility solution"
The platform has a roadmap with features like slot booking at charging stations, roadside assistance, RTO services & creation of an EV community.