HDFC ERGO launches one-stop-solution portal for electric vehicles

The platform - www.allthingsev.io - hosts end-to-end information on this emerging segment, and will cater to all those who have either purchased an EV or are planning to buy one, or want to make an earning out of the booming EV space. It will help existing users with information on charging stations, locations of charging stations along a route for intercity commute, and content EV maintenance. Potential buyers can get information on EV options available in India, along with the cost of ownership and subsidies offered. Anyone looking to set up charging stations can also find out available options and associated cost and profitability metrics.