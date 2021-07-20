The product has the secure, plus, protect, and restore benefits built-in, which combine to offer customers up to four times their sum insured at no additional charge
HDFC ERGO General Insurance announced the launch of Optima Secure, a new health indemnity insurance product that seeks to redefine the value customers can get from their insurance plan.
According to the HDFC ERGO, the product has the "secure, plus, protect, and restore benefits built-in", which combine to offer customers up to four times their sum insured at no additional charge, while guaranteeing coverage for listed non-medical expenses.
Let us take Mr Sharma, a 35-year-old, married businessman from Delhi, for instance. He buys an Optima Secure policy of ₹10 lakh base cover for his family and pays a premium of ₹24,279 for it. The premium is inclusive of taxes and for a two-member family floater policy with age 35 years and 30 years.
Now, with the help of secure benefit, it instantly makes his ₹10 lakh base cover to ₹20 lakh at no extra cost.
With the help of plus benefit, When he renews the plan for 1 year, the plus benefit increases his base cover of ₹10 lakh by 50% and in second year by 100%, making it ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh respectively. Plus benefit and secure benefit together take the total coverage to ₹30 lakh.
Further, with the restore benefit, if any time Mr Sharma claims partial or total ₹10 lakh base cover, it gets 100% restored, making it ₹30 lakh + ₹10 lakh = ₹40 lakh cover. Also, during hospitalization, his non-medical expenses that add up to 10-20% of the total bill amount gets covered by the protect benefit.
This way, ₹10 lakh base cover eventually becomes ₹40 lakh. Hence, Mr Sharma eventually gets 4X coverage after 2 years.
Ravi Vishwanath, president–accident and health business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, “The secure, plus, protect, and restore benefits work together to give customers four times the coverage. The product offers broad coverage from ₹5 lakh to ₹2 Crore. Customers can access cashless services at nearly 10,000 hospitals across the country. In Optima Secure, there is a coverage level and premium level available that is right for every individual and family."
The product also offers customers discounts of up to 50% (under the value buy option), should they choose to pay a small amount from their own pocket in the event of a claim.
