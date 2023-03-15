HDFC, Flipkart launch co-branded credit card for Flipkart Wholesale members2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:20 PM IST
- As per details, the credit card will run on the Diners Club International network and can be used in more than 200 countries around the world where Diners Club cards are accepted.
Private lender HDFC Bank and Flipkart Wholesale on 15 March announced the launch of industry-first co-branded credit card exclusively for Flipkart Wholesale members.
