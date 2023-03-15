As per details, the credit card will run on the Diners Club International network and can be used in more than 200 countries around the world where Diners Club cards are accepted.

According to the collaboration, registered members of Flipkart Wholesale will be able to avail of 5% cashback on Flipkart Wholesale online spends.

Among the other benefits include ₹1,500 worth of activation cashback, with zero joining fee, along with additional cashback on utility bills and other expenses. The firms claim the credit cards will enhance access to credit and accelerate the adoption of digital payments while offering multiple benefits to smaller merchants in India.

“At Flipkart Wholesale, we are committed to transforming the Kirana retail ecosystem by leveraging the power of technology and innovation. As part of this vision, we focus on enabling easy and right credit options for small retailers that are aimed at solving their financial challenges. Through the launch of these credit cards, we will help smaller retailers manage their cash flows better while ensuring that the benefits of digitization trickle into the entire B2B ecosystem. We are delighted to join forces with HDFC bank to enable finance for our members and offer an industry-highest cashback of 5% on online spends, that will accelerate their growth trajectory and empower them to build a more sustainable business," Flipkart Wholesale's Business head Koteshwar L N said.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank's Country Head Parag Rao says through this partnership with Flipkart Wholesale, they hope to support even more Kirana stores and small merchants, and help them to optimize their transactions, streamline their operations and deliver a rewarding experience.

“Working with HDFC Bank and Flipkart Wholesale will provide a valuable offering to small and medium sized businesses in India and extend the benefits and capabilities Diners Club offers in the market," said Annie Zhang, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, at Diners Club International.

“Through the partnership, this important and growing segment will now have another payment option to finance and grow their business," Zhang added.

For the credit card, members can apply at Flipkart Wholesale stores as well as through its Best Price Flipkart Wholesale app. Also, HDFC Bank will also set up dedicated booths inside Flipkart Wholesale stores to process applications for credit cards and provide related customer service.