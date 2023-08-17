HDFC Group introduces life insurance, asset management services from Gujarat's GIFT City's IFSC2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:16 PM IST
HDFC Group launches life insurance and asset management services in Gujarat's GIFT City's IFSC, targeting NRIs and Indian diaspora.
HDFC Group news: On Thursday, HDFC Group announced the official launch of its life insurance and asset management services in Gujarat's GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).
