HDFC home loans EMIs to rise after RPLR hike by 50 bps. Check new rates here

NBFC-giant HDFC on Thursday hiked the retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 50 basis points with effect from 10th June. The latest hike comes after RBI raised the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9% to tackle soaring inflation. With that, HDFC home loan EMIs are set to go up.

