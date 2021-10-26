HDFC, India Post Payments Bank tie up to offer home loans

Under the PMAY, HDFC has the highest number of beneficiaries at over 250,000, with cumulative disbursements of 43,000 crore and a subsidy amount of ₹5,800 crore as of June 30. HDFC remained amongst the top institutions in terms of assisting the beneficiaries who have availed of the CLSS scheme. HDFC was the first institution to cross two lacs beneficiaries under the CLSS in September 2020, as per the press release.