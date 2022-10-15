HDFC Life completes merger of Exide Life

“This merger has been made possible due to the encouragement, timely approvals and support from our regulator – IRDAI and all other authorities involved in the process…All policyholders of Exide Life will continue to receive best-in-class service from us. All Exide Life distribution partners will now have access to HDFC Life’s market-leading products, services and digital capability. We strongly believe that this amalgamation can result in value creation for our customers, employees, shareholders and distribution partners," said Vibha Padalkar, managing dictator and chief executive, HDFC Life.