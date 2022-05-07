Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HDFC Life fixes 1 June record date for final dividend of FY22

HDFC Life fixes 1 June record date for final dividend of FY22

The company's annual general meeting is also scheduled in late June.
03:33 PM IST Livemint

HDFC Life Insurance on Saturday announced the record date for the final dividend to be paid for the financial year 2021-22 to eligible shareholders.

The company fixed June 1, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the final dividend of 1.70 per share having a face value of 10 each for fiscal FY22.

Last month, the company's board recommended a final dividend of 1.70 per share for FY22 during the financial performance announcement for the year.

The company's annual general meeting is also scheduled in late June.

In a regulatory filing today, HDFC Life said, "This is to inform that the 22nd AGM of the Company will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, through video conference. Other relevant details are being provided in the notice of AGM, which will be issued in due course."

Further, HDFC Life has fixed July 2 as the payment of the final dividend, subject to approval by the Members at the ensuing AGM and also subject to deduction of tax at source.

Last week, on Friday, HDFC Life shares finished at 566.20 apiece down by 0.64%.