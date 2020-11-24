HDFC Life and HDFC Ergo joined hands to launch a combi insurance product ‘Click 2 Protect Corona Kavach’. With HDFC Life's Click 2 Protect 3D Plus and HDFC Ergo’s Corona Kavach policies, the new insurance policy offers "a complete financial protection package in the current pandemic environment."

The policy will provide all the benefits and features of Click 2 Protect 3D Plus and Corona Kavach. An individual can choose from the available options provided by HDFC Life's Click 2 Protect 3D Plus, including premium waiver for accidental total permanent disability or on diagnosis of critical illness and can also avail of a COVID-19 health cover. The ambulance charges, home care treatment charges, pre and post hospitalisation charges if diagnosed with COVID-19 will be included in the Corona Kavach policy.

The combi-product offers two options under Corona Kavach plan — individual cover and family floater cover. The COVID-19 health cover can be extended to spouse, dependent children below 25 years of age, dependent parents and parents-in-law under the family floater cover.

Moreover, the Corona Kavach plan provides coverage against treatment in case of hospitalisation, home care treatment as well as AYUSH treatment. It also covers pre-hospitalisation and Post-hospitalisation expenses.

Pricing: The policy term and Sum Assured of C2P 3D plus & Corona Kavach are independent of each other. The product allows one to select C2P 3D Plus policy term and sum assured as per the plan option chosen. Further, one can choose COVID-19 sum assured from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh that can be purchased for a term of 3.5 or 6.5 or 9.5 months.

"Click 2 Protect Corona Kavach has been designed to provide comprehensive financial protection in the current pandemic. In addition to offering life cover, the product also includes a family floater facility which offers options in terms of adding family members into the plan," said Srinivasan Parthasarathy, chief actuary and appointed actuary - HDFC Life

