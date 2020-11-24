The policy will provide all the benefits and features of Click 2 Protect 3D Plus and Corona Kavach. An individual can choose from the available options provided by HDFC Life's Click 2 Protect 3D Plus, including premium waiver for accidental total permanent disability or on diagnosis of critical illness and can also avail of a COVID-19 health cover. The ambulance charges, home care treatment charges, pre and post hospitalisation charges if diagnosed with COVID-19 will be included in the Corona Kavach policy.