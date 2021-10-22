HDFC Life Insurance saw its consolidated net profit decline around 16 per cent to ₹275.91 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, despite an uptick in premium income. The insurance major had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹327.83 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported net premium income of ₹11,445.53 crore during the quarter under review, as opposed to ₹10,056.71 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income rose to ₹20,478.46 crore during this period, from ₹16,426.03 crore a year ago.

“Our business performance remains strong with 22 per cent growth and private market share of 16.2 per cent in terms of Individual WRP in H1 FY22," commented Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO, HDFC Life Insurance.

New business margin (NBM) expanded by 130 bps to 26.4 per cent for H1 FY22, higher than 25.1 per cent in H1 FY21, HDFC Life stated. Value of New Business was ₹1,086 crore, recording a robust growth of 30 per cent over last year, it added.

HDFC Life Insurance shares ended the week at ₹691.40, down 2.20 points or 0.32 per cent from its last close.

