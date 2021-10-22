OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >HDFC Life Insurance Q2 profit declines 16% to 276 crore, net premium income rises
Listen to this article

HDFC Life Insurance saw its consolidated net profit decline around 16 per cent to 275.91 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, despite an uptick in premium income. The insurance major had reported a consolidated net profit of 327.83 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported net premium income of 11,445.53 crore during the quarter under review, as opposed to 10,056.71 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income rose to 20,478.46 crore during this period, from 16,426.03 crore a year ago.

“Our business performance remains strong with 22 per cent growth and private market share of 16.2 per cent in terms of Individual WRP in H1 FY22," commented Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO, HDFC Life Insurance.

New business margin (NBM) expanded by 130 bps to 26.4 per cent for H1 FY22, higher than 25.1 per cent in H1 FY21, HDFC Life stated. Value of New Business was 1,086 crore, recording a robust growth of 30 per cent over last year, it added.

HDFC Life Insurance shares ended the week at 691.40, down 2.20 points or 0.32 per cent from its last close.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout