HDFC Life launches new campaign to support Covid-hit Mumbai’s ‘Dabbawalas’

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the livelihood of many communities, including Mumbai ‘Dabbawalas’, a community of over 5,000 workers who make it possible for the people of the city to savour fresh, homemade food on a daily basis. They are now struggling to make ends meet due to the vast shutdown.

HDFC Life in association with Ketto India has initiated a nationwide crowdfunding campaign, #PromisewalaDabba, with an aim to help the Dabbawalas of Mumbai stand on their feet once again with a month’s supply of ration delivered to their homes. The aim is to empower the community before they can bounce back resuming their deliveries across the city.

With minimal contributions from the public, a combination of supplies in the form of a ‘Dabba’ would be delivered to community, that includes essential supplies such as staple food ingredients, spices and accompaniments, sanitizers and toiletries - everything their family needs to sustain in this time of crisis.

The campaign kicked off with a visit to Wajawane, village of Dabbawala Service founder Mahadu Havaji Bache, where HDFC Life donated the initial batch of Dabbas to the community.

One can join hands with HDFC Life and help the Dabbawala community in these dire times. To extend your support you can contribute here.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.