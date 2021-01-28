HDFC Life launches term insurance policy Click 2 Protect Life

3. Income plus option: This option will provide regular monthly income from age 60 onwards while also providing cover for death during the policy term to ensure financial well-being of the dependants. The life assured is covered for the entire policy term and starts receiving a monthly income starting from the age of 60, continuing until death or policy maturity, whichever comes first. The death benefit payable to the nominee will be after deduction of the monthly income that was paid until death. In this plan one can also opt for whole life cover, as per the HDFC Life press release.

