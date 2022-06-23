HDFC Life partners Cardiotrack to offer cardiac risk assessment at home

Once the medical appointment is booked, an HDFC Life representative will visit the applicant’s home with the equipment that involves a stepper (with speed and resistance adjustments) and Cardiotrack portable ECG equipment
HDFC Life has tied up with Cardiotrack (also known as Uber Diagnostic) to develop a unique test for cardiac risk assessment at home for individuals who want to apply for its insurance policy.
Once the medical appointment is booked, an HDFC Life representative will visit the applicant’s home with the equipment that involves a stepper (with speed and resistance adjustments) and Cardiotrack portable ECG equipment. The representative will connect the prospective policyholder with a physician via a live video call and the readings would be recorded in real-time as the test is being conducted.
Traditionally, based on their health conditions, some applicants are required to undergo medicals, including a stress test to evaluate cardiac health. While other tests like blood test, ECG, etc. can be done at home; customers need to visit a medical centre (empaneled with the life insurer) for the stress test. This requirement often causes a delay in the issuance of policies by the life insurance company.
HDFC Life said, “Based on the findings and the recommendations from our team of seasoned medical experts & underwriters, we have partnered with Cardiotrack to offer a new facility that we believe will redefine customer experience during the pre-policy medical examination stage. The on-boarding experience at the application stage can be a deciding factor for customers in terms of choosing a life insurer. We have started our ‘Quest for Innovating Medical Risk Assessment’ and this innovation is a part of the initial phase of our journey."