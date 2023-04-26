HDFC Life posts 14% sequential rise in Q4 standalone PAT to ₹359 cr, declares dividend3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:13 PM IST
- At HDFC Life, there has been an increase in protection share in total NBP from 24% in FY22 to 29% in FY23. Overall protection APE grew by about 20% in FY23. Retail protection trends remain encouraging with sequential growth being over 50% and YoY growth being over 40% in Q4.
Leading life insurance firm, HDFC Life posted a standalone PAT of ₹358.66 crore in March 2023 quarter, rising by 13.8% from ₹315.22 crore in the preceding quarter. The company declared a dividend of ₹1.90 per equity share. The insurer closed the fiscal year FY23 on a strong note delivering growth across all key metrics.
