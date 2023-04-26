Home / Companies / News /  HDFC Life posts 14% sequential rise in Q4 standalone PAT to 359 cr, declares dividend
Back

HDFC Life posts 14% sequential rise in Q4 standalone PAT to 359 cr, declares dividend

3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:13 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
HDFC Life witnessed double-digit growth in net premium incomes which came in at ₹19,426.57 crore in Q4FY23, increasing by 35.9% YoY and 35.1% QoQ. (HDFC Life press release )Premium
HDFC Life witnessed double-digit growth in net premium incomes which came in at 19,426.57 crore in Q4FY23, increasing by 35.9% YoY and 35.1% QoQ. (HDFC Life press release )

  • At HDFC Life, there has been an increase in protection share in total NBP from 24% in FY22 to 29% in FY23. Overall protection APE grew by about 20% in FY23. Retail protection trends remain encouraging with sequential growth being over 50% and YoY growth being over 40% in Q4.

Leading life insurance firm, HDFC Life posted a standalone PAT of 358.66 crore in March 2023 quarter, rising by 13.8% from 315.22 crore in the preceding quarter. The company declared a dividend of 1.90 per equity share. The insurer closed the fiscal year FY23 on a strong note delivering growth across all key metrics.

However, year-on-year, the growth in PAT was merely 0.31% from a profit of 357.52 crore in Q4 of FY22.

HDFC Life witnessed double-digit growth in net premium incomes which came in at 19,426.57 crore in Q4FY23, increasing by 35.9% YoY and 35.1% QoQ.

Net commissions also picked up in the quarter under review to 1,111.43 crore versus 620.74 crore in Q4FY22 and 692.83 crore in Q3FY23.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit of 361.97 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 period. The PAT surged by 14.6% compared to 315.91 crore in the preceding quarter. However, year-on-year, the profit registered a decline of 28.5% from 506.19 crore recorded in Q4FY22.

Consolidated net premium income came in at 19,468.60 crore in Q4FY23, surging by 24.6% YoY and 35.2% QoQ.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO said “As you may be aware, the RBI has permitted HDFC Bank or HDFC Ltd to increase their shareholding in HDFC Life to more than 50% prior to the effective date, thus clearing any uncertainty around HDFC Bank’s eventual shareholding in us. We look forward to collaborating with our parent to be, towards creating value for all stakeholders."

Padalkar added, "We closed the year with a strong growth of 27% in individual WRP with a market share of 16.5% and 10.8% in the private and overall sectors respectively, clocking expansion of 40 and 70 basis points respectively. We continue to grow faster than the private industry and be ranked amongst the top 3 life insurers across individual and group businesses. In terms of Individual WRP, we have outpaced the private industry over multiple timeframes including, in the past 3, 5, and 7 years, thereby consistently demonstrating growth leadership."

Additionally, Padalkar highlighted that there has been an increase in protection share in total NBP from 24% in FY22 to 29% in FY23. Overall protection APE grew by about 20% in FY23. Retail protection trends remain encouraging with sequential growth being over 50% and YoY growth being over 40% in Q4.

Also, the annuity business in FY23 grew by 18% on a received premium basis compared to a 2% growth for the industry. APE growth is much higher at 59% due to a pickup in our regular premium annuity product - Systematic Retirement Plan during the year

Additionally, the company's new business margin for the year was 27.6% thereby delivering the value of new business of 3,674 crore. which is a growth of 37%. Margin neutrality, after considering the acquired business, was achieved well ahead of target, Padalkar added.

Going ahead, Padalkar said, "We are optimistic about the growth prospects of the industry and are committed to driving a significant increase in insurance penetration in line with the regulator’s vision."

In a meeting held on Wednesday, HDFC Life's board of directors recommended a final dividend of 1.90 per equity share having a face value of 10 each for the fiscal year FY23. This is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

On BSE, HDFC Life stock closed at 531.90 apiece marginally up from the previous session's print.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout