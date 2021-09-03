HDFC Life to acquire Exide Life for 6,687 crore: 10 things to know

HDFC Life to acquire Exide Life for ₹6,687 crore: 10 things to know2 min read . 09:22 AM IST
- HDFC Life announces acquisition of Exide Life Insurance and its subsequent merger with HDFC Life
HDFC Life Insurance on Friday announced that its board has approved acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Exide Life Insurance Company Limited for a total consideration of ₹6,687 crore. Shares of HDFC Life were trading over 1% lower to ₹745 per share on the BSE in Friday's opening deals whereas that of Exide Industries surged 10%.
Here are the details of the proposed acquisition in 10 points:
Commenting on the proposed transaction, Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Life said, “This is a landmark transaction, first of its kind, in the Indian life insurance space. It would enhance insurance penetration and further our purpose of providing financial protection to a wider customer base."
“We believe that this amalgamation can result in value creation for customers, employees, shareholders and distribution partners. It gives us an opportunity to realise synergies arising out of complementary business models, and further bolster our proprietary distribution network," said Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life.
