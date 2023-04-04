HDFC Ltd records 12% loan growth to 9,340 crore in Q4

HDFC Ltd records 12% loan growth to ₹9,340 crore in Q41 min read . 09:45 PM IST
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has reported a 11.6 per cent rise in loans at ₹9,340 crore in the March quarter. This is against ₹8,367 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year
Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months were ₹36,910 crore as against ₹28,455 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, said HDFC in its regulatory filing.
Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months were ₹36,910 crore as against ₹28,455 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, said HDFC in its regulatory filing.
Gross income from dividend for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023 was ₹207 crore as compared to ₹128 crore, in the year ago period.
The net gain on fair value changes through the statement of profit and loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was approximately ₹269 crore as compared to ₹267 crore in the corresponding period last year.
“For FY23, the FVTPL stood at approximately ₹358 crore (PY: ₹938 crore)," said HDFC in its regulatory filing.
During the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, it said, there was no sale of investments in subsidiary/associate companies.
Mortgage lender HDFC reported 13 per cent rise in standalone net profit of ₹3,691 crore for the December quarter. The same was ₹3,260 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Revenue from operations rose 29 per cent to ₹15,230 crore during the quarter under review, while the income from interest, surged 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹14,457 crore for the third quarter as against ₹11,055 crore in the previous year period.
The NII for the quarter ended December stood at ₹4,840 crore, compared with ₹4,284 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 13 per cent.
On Monday, the company's scrip ended 0.037% up at ₹1,610.35 on BSE.