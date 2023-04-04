Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  HDFC Ltd records 12% loan growth to 9,340 crore in Q4

HDFC Ltd records 12% loan growth to 9,340 crore in Q4

1 min read . 09:45 PM IST Livemint
01 February, 2013, New Delhi : HDFC home loan office, near Palam Marg Munirka in New Delhi. Photo By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months were 36,910 crore as against 28,455 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has reported a 11.6 per cent rise in loans at 9,340 crore in the March quarter. This is against 8,367 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months were 36,910 crore as against 28,455 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, said HDFC in its regulatory filing.

Gross income from dividend for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023 was 207 crore as compared to 128 crore, in the year ago period.

The net gain on fair value changes through the statement of profit and loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was approximately 269 crore as compared to 267 crore in the corresponding period last year.

“For FY23, the FVTPL stood at approximately 358 crore (PY: 938 crore)," said HDFC in its regulatory filing.

During the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, it said, there was no sale of investments in subsidiary/associate companies.

Mortgage lender HDFC reported 13 per cent rise in standalone net profit of 3,691 crore for the December quarter. The same was 3,260 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations rose 29 per cent to 15,230 crore during the quarter under review, while the income from interest, surged 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 14,457 crore for the third quarter as against 11,055 crore in the previous year period.

The NII for the quarter ended December stood at 4,840 crore, compared with 4,284 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 13 per cent.

On Monday, the company's scrip ended 0.037% up at 1,610.35 on BSE.

