HDFC Ltd to sell 10% equity in HDFC Capital to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Deepak Parekh, Chairman – HDFC Ltd, said, “Six years ago we set up HDFC Capital with a vision of progressing in sync with the government's ‘Housing For All’ goal by increasing the supply of affordable homes in India. Supported by marquee global investors like ADIA, the funds managed by HDFC Capital have grown to create one of the world’s largest private financing platforms for the development of affordable housing. This investment by ADIA will enable HDFC Capital to leverage ADIA’s global expertise and experience to further propel HDFC Capital towards becoming a leading investment platform for global and local investors across multiple strategies and asset classes in the real estate and technology ecosystem."