HDFC merger: BSE, NSE approve transfer of NCDs from HDFC Ltd to HDFC Bank1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Moving a step ahead in its path of completing the giant merger of HDFC Bank, it received approval from NSE and BSE for the transfer of NCDs from HDFC ltd to HDFC Bank
Paving way for India's biggest ever corporate transaction for the merger of HDFC into HDFC bank, stock exchanges BSE and NSE approved the the transfer of NCDs from the mortgage firm to HDFC, said the firm on Wednesday.
