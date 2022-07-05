HDFC partners with Salesforce to support growth

HDFC stated that Mulesoft with its innovative API-led integration approach coupled with low code integration capabilities - will help the company innovate quickly around connecting systems and help create new experiences.
NBFC-giant HDFC on Tuesday announced its partnership with leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, Salesforce for supporting its growth priorities.
HDFC MD Renu Sud Karnad said, "As an organization, we are keen on building solutions to suit the diverse requirements of our customers across segments. Cloud-based solutions are central to powering exceptional experiences that are intuitive and customized and Salesforce has been a crucial partner in our journey of reimagining the customer lifecycle," as reported by PTI.
Meanwhile, Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce India said in the report that the digital-first world presents an opportunity for organizations to transform their customer experiences, find and use insights from their data, and give employees the tools and training they need to build incredible careers.
HDFC in its statement mentioned that the company planned to build the next generation of integration backbone, to easily connect backend and frontend systems including Salesforce.
On June 29, 2022, Salesforce introduced the next generation of MuleSoft, a unified solution for automation, integration, and APIs to easily automate any workflow so any technical or non-technical team can adapt to constant change and business complexity.
MuleSoft solution now includes no-code capabilities to automate repetitive manual tasks using bots with MuleSoft RPA (robotic process automation) and to quickly connect data from any system, such as Slack, Stripe, and Workday, with MuleSoft Composer. The new capabilities are fully integrated into Salesforce Flow, a complete suite of automation technologies across the Customer 360 to help save time, increase productivity, and deliver better experiences. Business teams like sales can close deals more efficiently and service agents can quickly sync customer records to improve customer service interactions.
According to Salesforce research, with macroeconomic uncertainty across markets, hiring, prices, and more, businesses are focused on efficient growth, cost savings, and productivity. More than 90% have seen a rise in demand for time-saving automation from business teams over the past two years.
However, the research also revealed that the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world has increased the number of systems and amount of data companies must manage and connect, creating integration roadblocks to automation progress. And when new systems are needed or business requirements change, 96% of companies find it difficult to modify existing automation. MuleSoft Automation is meant to address these concerns.
On BSE, HDFC shares closed at ₹2202.45 apiece down by 0.59%. At the closing price, the company's market cap stood at ₹3,99,627.10 crore on the exchange.