HDFC partners with Salesforce to support growth

MuleSoft solution now includes no-code capabilities to automate repetitive manual tasks using bots with MuleSoft RPA (robotic process automation) and to quickly connect data from any system, such as Slack, Stripe, and Workday, with MuleSoft Composer. The new capabilities are fully integrated into Salesforce Flow, a complete suite of automation technologies across the Customer 360 to help save time, increase productivity, and deliver better experiences. Business teams like sales can close deals more efficiently and service agents can quickly sync customer records to improve customer service interactions.